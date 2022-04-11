Rwanda: Over 30 People Injured in Kamonyi Grisly Accident Discharged - Police

All the 32 people who were on Friday April 8, injured in a multi-vehicle accident that took place along Kigali-Huye highway have been discharged, according to information from Rwanda National Police.

The accident happened in Gihinga cell close to Kamonyi District headquarters when a truck got a brake failure, hitting nine cars and injured the people.

The Howo truck with registered number RAD965X was coming from Muhanga headed to Kigali, was trying to overtake other vehicles including public commuter buses according to police.

Some of the injured had been taken to Kamonyi and Gacurabwenge health centres while those with serious injuries had been taken to Remera-Rukoma and Nyarugenge district hospitals.

"All injured who had been taken to these hospitals have now been discharged. No death has been recorded," Police Spokesperson Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera told The New Times.

Dr. Deborah Abimana, the Director General of Nyarugenge District hospital where those with serious injuries had being hospitalized confirmed they have all been discharged.

"The severe injuries were treated and have no serious issues now."

A number of fatal accidents have been on the rise around the area in Kamonyi according to witnesses.

In February 2020, in an area called 'Mu Nkoto' in Rugalika sector, a truck which also got brake failure also hit a bus, killing seven people and injuring 10.

In January this year, a car accident killed one person when a bus collided with a motorcycle on Kigali-Bishenyi road.

In October last year, in Musambira sector, a truck moving on the Kigali- Huye road also killed a teacher and injured his colleague who were walking on the road to school.

Meanwhile, according to RNP figures, fatal and serious road accidents declined by 30 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

The road accidents decreased from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,024 in 2021 thanks to speed cameras and other safety measures.

Fatal road accidents scaled down from 622 in 2019 to 568 in 2021 whereas serious ones declined from 845 to 456 from 2019 to 2021, the police report says.