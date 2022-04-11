Rwanda: Kwibuka28 - Genocide Survivors Want Monument at Muhungwe Hill

10 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Genocide survivors in Rubavu district have asked for responsible authorities to establish a monument at Muhungwe hill in Kanama sector in honor of victims who were killed there and the unique history that characterized the area.

The request was raised during the 28th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the first time the ceremony was held on this hill that was part of the Gishwati forest reserve.

Despite this being a killing ground of thousands in 1994, there is no memorial or sign in place in honour of lives lost there.

Genocide survivors who spoke to The New Times claimed that there are reasons why the place remains unique for perpetrators including commandos from the nearby Bigogwe military barracks who were involved in the killings.

"Many Tutsis were killed at this hill during the genocide. It was a forest, a place where military drills were conducted," said Ernest Kareja, who was by then 18 years old, and survived from the area.

According to Gérard Maburushimana, the head of Ibuka in Rubavu district, a lot of Tutsi from the former communes of Kanama, Gaseke, Mutura, Karago, Ramba, Karago, Kayove gathered at the mountain seeking for safety.

The area which was once part of Gishwati Natural forest is now a pastureland for cattle.

"The commandos from Bigogwe barracks played a great role [as] they trained Interahamwe. There is no sign for that here today to document such tragic history," he said.

He added that the people who were killed here were never all identified and exhumed so they can be given a decent burial.

"We want a monument to all the Tutsi who were killed here. We also call upon people who may have information about where our people are to provide it so that our hearts can be healed."

Ildephonse Kambogo, Rubavu district mayor agrees that this area has a unique history that must be preserved, saying that most of the victims here were killed by commandos.

"Information we have is that majority of the victims here were women and children; we do not know their numbers, he added.

According to Ibuka, they only have information on 260 victims but it is believed those who were killed here could have been in their thousands.

