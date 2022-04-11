Rwanda: Inside U.S.$255Million Volcanoes' Park Expansion Project

Once implemented, the project will see the park expanded by 25 per cent.

Rwanda has embarked on a project to expand the Volcanoes National Park which is expected to cost $255 million (approx. 260bn), with a goal to ensure a better habitat for the majestic mountain gorillas, according to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The agency says this conservation venture will not only benefit the iconic species but also improve the lives of the communities living around the park and make visiting the gorillas an even more life-changing experience.

This once in a generation initiative will expand the park by approximately 23 percent, increasing its size by 37.4 square kilometres (or 3,740 hectares). Also, RDB said that it will enhance the effective habitat functioning of the park.

With this initiative, there will be a new buffer zone of 6,620 hectares, which will be separating the park from the area where people live.

Thanks to the buffer zone, it is projected that the initiative will reduce human-wildlife conflict by 80 percent.

On the impact the expansion could have on tourism revenues, RDB told The New Times in an emailed interview that it will result in a 20 percent increase in mountain gorilla viewing opportunities and therefore, more revenues.

Rwanda has for the past few years been trying to market the country as a high-end tourism destination, leveraging on the mountain gorillas which are rare species all over the world.

The project implementation consists of two phases, with the first phase focused on studies which started in 2018 and the second phase starting in 2022/2023 fiscal year and will cover a period of five years.

Why the expansion

RDB indicated that the Volcanoes National Park is a fragile ecosystem and currently relatively small as it covers 160 square kilometres. That is why, the board said, it is set to be expanded by a quarter of its current size.

According to RDB, the mountain gorilla population increased by 26 percent in the Virunga Massif from 480 gorillas in 2010 to 604 gorillas [of some 1,000 mountain gorillas in the world] in 2016.

The Virunga Massif is a chain of volcanoes home to the endangered mountain gorillas, which covers the Volcanoes National Park (Rwanda), the Virunga National Park (DR Congo) and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park (Uganda).

But, RDB said that the primary ecological challenge is the small size of the Park, with insufficient suitable, interconnected habitat (space) for mountain gorillas and other wildlife species - a critical long-term issue that the park expansion programme is intended to address.

A larger park, it observed, will improve the mountain gorilla habitat and support a 15-20 percent increase in the population size and a 50 percent reduction in infant gorilla mortality.

Fair compensations should be ensured

The implementation of this project will see 3,400 households expropriated and resettled.

RDB said that they will get monetary compensation for their assets and a house in smart green villages, plus a land to use for income generating activities.

André Nambajimana, a resident of Kinigi Sector, Musanze District lives within 400 metres from the park's current demarcation. He told The New Times that his family is among the first households to be expropriated by the expansion of the Park.

He said he has a house on the standard plot of 500 square metres, and owns a one-hectare farmland in his residential area. He is married and has four children.

For him, the top wish is to get fair compensation for expropriation.

"What we request is fair compensation for our property to be expropriated so that our living conditions do not deteriorate once relocated, rather our welfare improves," he told The New Times, adding that the value of the land should be accurately set.

He also said that the houses that residents will be given should be enough to adequately accommodate the members of their families.

Patrick Nzabonimpa, another resident of Musanze District, who might be relocated because of the Park expansion said the land valuation should be done carefully to ensure that residents get fair compensation for their property and lead decent lives once relocated.

"Land in this region is expensive because of its high fertility. A piece of farmland with 20 metres of width to 25 metres of length [or 500-square metre land] costs some Rwf2 million," he said.

Meanwhile, some residents said because they live near the park, wild animals including buffaloes sometimes get out of it and wreak havoc such as by damaging their crops or even injuring people.

Community development

The recently initiated Conservation and Development Master Plan will combine policy, investment and business engagement opportunities to transform the economy in the landscape and secure sustainable livelihoods [through employment opportunities] for 17,000 people living in the area to be expanded.

With the collaboration of conservation partners, RDB indicated that a pilot project is under development to serve as a proof of concept of the program and will help determine if any adjustments to the implementation plan or adaptations to the program are necessary.

It includes park expansion that will result in the acquisition of 450 ha, a green village to host relocated 560 households and ensure livelihood improvement that will see 22 ha allocated to smart agriculture production and other income-generating activities for the community.

These will be complemented by the support of different off-farm business plans developed by the community.

A smart green village will be constructed and will have different components.

They include land productivity whereby 1000 sqm (a tenth of a hectare) per household will be used for agriculture production.

In order to manage space, it disclosed that houses in such villages will be constructed in a 4 in 1 design. This means that one house will accommodate four families.

Other components are infrastructure development consisting of nursery school, health center, Mini market or selling point, village internal roads, supply of electricity and clean water and financial service infrastructures.

The project will also include a component of promoting ICT with an internet room with Irembo for e-public service delivery, including tax declaration and driving permit.

Overall, the project will invest $70 million in infrastructure and livelihoods.