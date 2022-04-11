Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Sulley Condoles With Bereaved Families

11 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

GHANAIAN and Bugesera striker Sadick Sulley has sent a message of condolences to the many families who lost their loved ones in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda.

The forward wished the families well and also urged them to be strong in these difficult times as the whole nation remembers the departed souls.

"To those who never found the bodies of their loved ones, to those who remember without memories. To those who never met their siblings due to the genocide against Tutsi in 1994 we say sorry. Never again," Sulley posted on his social media platforms.

Ghana and Rwanda have had a strong bond for the last three decades and during the genocide, as all foreign troops under the UN evacuated the country, Ghanaian soldiers led by Captain Henry Kwami Anyidoho decided to stay until the genocide was stopped by the then Rwanda Patriotic Army.

