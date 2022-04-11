Nigeria: APGA Extends Sale of Nomination Forms By Four Days As Over 300 Aspirants Troop in to Pick Forms

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has announced that about 347 aspirants seeking tickets for various electoral offices have so far picked the nomination forms from its headquarters in Abuja.

Aspirants ranging from presidential hopefuls, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly positions besieged the party's national secretariat last week with their supporters and dance groups to pick nomination forms.

Yhe National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, while giving details of the sale of the forms, said that so far one person has picked form for presidency, 7 for Governorship, Senate 42, House of Representatives 74 and and House Assembly 218, respectfully.

The leadership of the party said it has approved the extension of the period of sale and submission of nomination forms.

A statement signed by Mbaeri said that, "the sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms has been extended from Monday April 11 to Friday April 15, 2022".

Mbaeri said the extension of time is to afford aspirants more time to purchase, carefully complete and return their forms and accompanying documents at the APGA national secretariat complex in Abuja.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants seeking a ticket to represent the Idemili North constituency, Mike Chukwuma said he intends to sponsor bills on job creation and to compel the government to create a minimal systematic 15,000 jobs for the people annually.

Speaking in an interview shortly after picking his nomination forms, Chukwuma said; "I am on this race to sponsor bills to strengthen our agricultural system for grants or loans, let "EFI Igbo" drive the cow market in Igbo land again.

"I am on this race to sponsor bills for a chained government/individuals partnership, PPP, investment program. If my people of Idemili North at our party level make me their candidate and my people of Idemili North hires me for the next four years, I will change the narrative. Transparency and accountability will be my watchword," he said.