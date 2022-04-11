Nigeria: Things to Know About Newly Engaged Couple Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola

Power couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, on Sunday, revealed to their friends, fans and family that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

The duo took to their social media accounts to share with millions of their fans that they are now engaged. Here are some things to know about the lovers.

Iconic Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, was introduced to his fiancée, Temi Otedola, by her elder sister who is a popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, fondly known as DJ Cuppy.

The couple dated for about six years before they finally decided to walk down the altar.

They have a podcast where they share insight into their relationship. In one of their episodes, it was revealed that Mr Eazi was late to his first meeting with his fiancee's father, Femi Otedola, where he was to introduce himself as his daughter's boyfriend. Temi had to keep her father calm while waiting.

Mr Eazi is not a jealous lover. In an interview, while speaking on his fiancée's acting debut where Temi kissed a man, the singer simply said that 'she was doing her job.'

In an episode of the podcast, the couple confirmed that Mr Eazi pays for their dates while Temi is responsible for planning them. Temi has no problem paying for dates because she doesn't believe in the social construct around the gender roles that put it upon the man to pay for dates, but Mr Eazi does not care. Mr Eazi believes men should be paying for dates and advised men to always do so in their relationships.