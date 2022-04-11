Nigeria: DJ Cuppy Welcomes Mr Eazi to the Otedola Family

10 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Iconic Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has popped the big question to his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, and the young lady has said, YES.

Now that the wedding bells are jingling, the elder sister of the bride-to-be, DJ Cuppy, who has always been supportive of the relationship has formally welcomed the superstar singer, Mr Eazi, into their family.

Shortly after the lovebirds, posted a video snippet of their proposal, friends and fans thronged their comment section to congratulate them.

However, the ecstatic disc jockey asked what the hashtag of their wedding would be while congratulating the couple.

DJ Cuppy via her verified Twitter account congratulated the couple as she wrote, "Congrats to all Temi's Teddies. My Cupcakes - be patient o LMAO. Today is one of the HAPPIEST days of my life... Thank you @MrEazi for bringing such joy to our family! Oya what is the hashtag for the wedding?

"Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I'm so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi I've always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!" (sic)

