Nigeria: NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Recall of Continental Mills' Buttermilk Pancake, Waffle Mix

11 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

NAFDAC stated that the affected product was distributed nationwide in the United States of America where consumers purchased the product from retail Walmart stores.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the general public that Continental Mills is recalling a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, due to potential foreign material contamination.

The alert, with No. 021/2022, and signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

She also disclosed that fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

According to her, no contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date and no injuries have been reported to date.

The Director-General, on behalf of NAFDAC, implores importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to exercise caution in the importation, distribution, sale and use of the recalled product.

She also called on members of the public in possession of the recalled product to discontinue sale or use and hand over the stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

"NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks.

"The public could also report any adverse effect via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng."

