Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party Debunks Denying Senator Right to Purchase Senate Nomination Form

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter, has debunked claims making the rounds that a senator, Chukwuka Utazi, was denied the right to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate seat.

Mr Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, was rumoured to have been denied the right "for allegedly insulting the State Vice-Chairman (West) of our great party, Dr Okey Ozoani".

The Enugu State PDP described the claims as "spurious, fake and ridiculous."

This is contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jude Ugwu, which was made available to journalists in Enugu on Sunday.

The party said the claims are "the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities," stressing that "those who are pandering to these mischievous spins are unnecessarily muddying the waters."

The PDP disclosed that Utazi is one of the shining examples of Enugu's contribution to the Red Chambers and has religiously contributed to the success of the party from inception.

It added that the "Enugu State Chapter of the party is therefore proudly associated with the Senator for his robust, enviable and indelible contributions towards the sustenance of our democracy".

It, however, urged members of the public to ignore the rumours.

It enjoined its "teeming party faithful and the general public to note that such outlandish and unsubstantiated news is not only fake and ridiculous but the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities."