Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party Debunks Denying Senator Right to Purchase Senate Nomination Form

11 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The PDP said the claims are "the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter, has debunked claims making the rounds that a senator, Chukwuka Utazi, was denied the right to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate seat.

Mr Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, was rumoured to have been denied the right "for allegedly insulting the State Vice-Chairman (West) of our great party, Dr Okey Ozoani".

The Enugu State PDP described the claims as "spurious, fake and ridiculous."

This is contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jude Ugwu, which was made available to journalists in Enugu on Sunday.

The party said the claims are "the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities," stressing that "those who are pandering to these mischievous spins are unnecessarily muddying the waters."

The PDP disclosed that Utazi is one of the shining examples of Enugu's contribution to the Red Chambers and has religiously contributed to the success of the party from inception.

It added that the "Enugu State Chapter of the party is therefore proudly associated with the Senator for his robust, enviable and indelible contributions towards the sustenance of our democracy".

It, however, urged members of the public to ignore the rumours.

It enjoined its "teeming party faithful and the general public to note that such outlandish and unsubstantiated news is not only fake and ridiculous but the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X