Rwanda: Roaming Genocide Fugitives Should Be Brought to Books - Busingye

Rwanda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Johnston Busingye, has called on the country's government to invest more efforts in bringing to court Genocide fugitives who are at large.

"We know these men's names, the UK knows their names, the world ought to know their names. They continue to live freely in the cities we share. All we ask is that they have their day in court in the UK, be put to their defence and let justice prevail," he said.

Busingye was speaking at an event to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi that claimed more than one million lives.

In attendance were members of the Rwandan community abroad from across the UK, members of London's diplomatic corps and UK Government as well as Commonwealth officials.

High Commissioner Busingye, also former Rwanda's Minister of Justice, said "for Genocide survivors, the delay of justice is justice denied", pointing at the five suspected genocidaires, who continue to evade justice for sixteen years now.

"Last year, an all-party-parliamentary group was established to lobby the UK Government to ensure these individuals face justice. We are grateful for this effort. The relevant institutions in Rwanda are cooperating fully with the ongoing process to see justice served."

"We should not and we will not rest until the perpetrators of genocide face justice," he added.

Andrew Wallis, researcher and author of Stepp'd in Blood: Akazu and the Architects of the Rwandan Genocide Against the Tutsi, also emphasized the importance of trials and called for Genocide suspects in UK to stand trial.

"Trials give much needed solace to victims and survivors, some sense of closure, some sense of right finally being done. Trials silence denial."

He named the suspects who must face justice: Vincent Bajinya, Célestin Ugirashebuja, Charles Munyaneza, Emmanuel Nteziryayo and Célestin Mutabaruka.

With reference to the 25 European countries with laws that address Holocaust denial, Busingye encouraged countries to enact laws to tackle Genocide denial, and offered them Rwanda's support in this endeavor.

The Deputy Commonwealth Secretary-General, Arjoon Suddhoo commended the great strides Rwanda has made in its development journey and looked ahead with great excitement to the upcoming CHOGM2022 summit, to be held in Kigali in the week of June 20.

Among other dignitaries, government officials and members of the diplomatic corps who shared their solidarity messages to the people of Rwanda include the UK's Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford who on April 7 said "the culture of responsible, unifying leadership, at all levels, has firmly taken root," via her Twitter handle.

"No leader can say Rwandans are different, no leader can again incite citizens to send other citizens out of Rwanda through the Nyabarongo River. No army leader can brag about preparing an apocalypse and actually do it, no leader can permit a woman to be raped, a citizen to be stopped at a checkpoint, a student to be denied a place in school or a scholarship on account of ethnicity. These ridiculous things dehumanized our people in unimaginable ways."