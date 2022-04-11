Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Football Activities Halted as Rwanda Starts Commemoration Week

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has suspended all football-related activities as the country marks the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

The commemoration week kicked off Thursday, April 7, and will run through April 13.

Speaking to this publication, the Ferwafa spokesperson, Jules Karangwa, explained that the local football governing body halted activities and competitions in a bid to join Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to remember and honour the over one million victims of the Genocide.

"We remember our loved ones who lost their lives during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Let's mourn them, strive for self-reliance, and fight against any genocide ideology such that it never occurs again," he said.

Football is one of the sporting disciplines that were hugely devastated by the Genocide against the Tutsi 28 years ago.

The 2021/22 Rwanda premier league season and the 2022 Peace Cup - the country's major competitions - are some of the activities that will not resume until after April 13.

The league returns on April 15.

SC Kiyovu, who have not lifted the league title since 1993, top the table standings with 50 points after 22 match rounds. Champions APR are second with two points behind, whereas Mukura and AS Kigali complete top four with 38 and 36 points, respectively,