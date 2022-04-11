Uganda: Efc Uganda Rolls Out "Simbula Loans Ne Efc" Campaign

EFC Uganda a microfinance institution last week rolled out a campaign dubbed, "Simbula Loans Ne EFC".

The campaign is focused on enhancing the institution's commitment of contributing to Uganda's development and economic stability through key drivers like financial inclusion.

The country's economic sector was heavily threatened by Covid -19, a global pandemic. Businesses have struggled for the past one and a half years and livelihoods have been constrained hence the urgent need for financial institutions to come up with favourable recovery solutions.

The firm said the campaign shall offer business loans, home improvement loans and women market trader loans.

While officially launching the campaign, Shem Kakembo, the managing director of EFC Uganda emphasized that EFC Uganda is excited to provide easy access to borrowing at very affordable lending rates.

"While on the journey to becoming the largest and most preferred SME financial institution in Uganda by 2025, one of EFC Uganda 's key areas of focus is providing awesome customer experience," Kakembo said.

To be eligible for a loan under this campaign, a customer or prospect must be an entrepreneur or merchant, must be of age, must have at least six months of experience in the same business, demonstrate capability of operating a profitable business and must have collateral like business equipment, vehicle, house or land.

The minimum loan amount offered is Shs 5 million with a maximum repayment period of up to sixty (60) months.

The institution said the campaign is targeting to extend loans close to Shs 13.5 billion and will run for three months across all the EFC branches country wide. .