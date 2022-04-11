Rwanda: Youth Urged to Use Social Media to Fight Genocide Ideology

The umbrella body for genocide survivors Ibuka, in Rubavu district has called upon 'more efforts in mobilizing young people to combat genocide ideology and denial as Rwanda marks the 28th commemoration of the Genocide against Tutsi.

The commemoration was on April 7 marked at the district level at Mount Muhungwe in Rubavu, where thousands of Tutsis were killed during the Genocide in 1994.

Speaking on behalf of families who lost their loved ones at this hill, Gerard Mbarushimana, the head of Ibuka in Rubavu, said there are still people with hate and genocide ideology.

"We strongly condemn those who still spread hate and genocide ideology. They are present both in Rwanda and outside the country especially using social media," he said.

Adding, "We ask the district to put more efforts in mobilising the youth to join the fight against this toxic ideology. We also ask that genocide survivors are not discouraged and held back by those evil acts."

Senator Marie-Rose Mureshyankwano who was the guest of hour also stressed that youth need to learn from history written by Rwandans so as to know the truth of what happened and also use the power of social media to disseminate it.

Mureshyankwano also spoke about rumours and people who spread lies on social media calling upon youth to fight against it and genocide denial.

"There are a lot rumours on social media mainly from people outside the country; avoid such. I also urge the youth whose parents participated in the Genocide and are still held captive of the bad past we went through to challenge them using available information."

The youth present at the event committed to put more effort in seeking information on what happened during the Genocide to be able to counter such narratives.

"We use social media [too] just like those who spread hate. We must therefore use it constructively," said Edison Ngiruwonsaga, a youth coordinator in Kanama Sector.