Tanzania: Ggml Brings Fortune to 700 Youths

OVER 700 youths from the villages and streets surrounding Geita Gold Mine Company Limited (GGML) have been employed in the mine in an endeavour to demonstrate positive relations between the investor and the community.

GGML Senior Public Relations and Management Manager, Mr Manase Ndoroma, told reporters this week that the employment programme for youth employment has been implemented by GGML in collaboration with local government authorities around the mine.

"We are also committed to support the government in executing many development projects ...to achieve such a goal, the company has been deducting 60,000/- from monthly salary of every young person who come to work with us to support such projects in the community," he said.

As of now, he added, about 43m/- has been collected from monthly salaries of the already employed 716 youths and channeled to some development projects in the surrounding community.

He further explained that, the deductions are mostly used in construction of infrastructure as well as improving social services, to enable people to benefit from GGML, be it directly or indirectly.

"We have upgraded over 10 village offices to smoothen provision of the services to citizens. Some of the development projects have been independently run through the Corporate Social Responsibility programmes," he said.

Nyakabale Street Chairman, Mr Bernard Samandito, commended the GGML for continuing to recruit from 117 in 2021 to over 700 youths to date.

"It is true that we have mutual agreements with these employees, each one is paid 300,000/- as monthly salary, with some amount being deducted in the sense of supporting community development projects," he said.

Mr Samandito made it clear that the move has played a great role towards improvements in social services and reduces the inconvenience of youths getting engaged in illegal activities such as vandalism, fraud and theft.