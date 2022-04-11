Tanzania: It's Mayele-Mpole Battle As Yanga Host Geita

IT'S a battle of 'hitmen'; Fiston Mayele against George Mpole in Dar es Salaam today when Young Africans host Geita Gold at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium today.

The two scorers will herald the two today's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) quarter final match as the Premier League top scorers

The teams meet in a decisive encounter as the winner will proceed into the semifinal stage while the loser will grab the exit door.

Despite Yanga winning two of their head to head ties in the NBC Premier League, it still remains a difficult puzzle to solve since whenever the duo plays, there is always a big level of competition.

Playing in the competition for the first time, Geita Gold will try to continue with their massive performance and reach as far as in the finals in order to grab a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, it is going to be a mouthwatering battle and as usual, the good judge will be the 90 minutes of normal play which will separate winners from losers.

On paper, obviously, Yanga have a big advantage to sail further into the competition basing on their recent form in the Premier League which is great and they have already declared that clinching ASFC title is one of their season's targets.

On the other hand, Geita Gold will approach the encounter with a 'nothing to lose' mentality and here is where the tense part of the clash will arise to either of the teams.

Under the tutelage of Felix Minziro, Geita Gold have been improving game after game and without doubt, they are set to offer high class resistance to the hosts and are also keen to venture into the last four package.

Another ASFC quarterfinals encounter will be held on Monday between Coastal Union and Kagera Sugar at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

On Wednesday, Azam will be at their Azam Complex turf welcoming Polisi Tanzania for yet another entertaining battle as each side will be sweating to earn a ticket to play in the tournament's last four.

Meanwhile, the other ASFC quarterfinals fixture involving defending champions Simba versus First League side Pamba has been rescheduled to give the former ample time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup match against Orlando Pirates.

The Orlando Pirates fixture is pegged on April 17th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city while the reverse leg will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa on April 24th.