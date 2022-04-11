Tanzania: Simba Test Machinery Vs Polisi Tz

SIMBA have a big chance to reduce the 11-point gap against leaders Young Africans if they defeat Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi today.

The solo NBC Premier League match wraps up the 19th round of the campaign as the defending champions intensify their fight to topple Yanga at the helm of the table.

From what the league table depicts, the chase for the season's championship has turned out to be a two-horse race between Yanga and Simba as Azam seem to have been left far behind.

Simba's recent 2-1 win over Coastal Union has given them the required boost to do well in today's encounter and keep pressure on the league leaders Yanga who are 11-point far ahead of the pack.

The only thing which will make Simba get closer to Yanga is by winning their remaining games while at the same time hoping that their opponents drop crucial points on the way.

When the two sides met in the first round duel, Simba scored in the 89th minute through Larry Bwalya's spot-kick, therefore today's encounter will decide who really deserve superiority over the other.

The Msimbazi Street Reds are also set to use the match as part of their drills for their CAF Confederation Cup match with Orlando Pirates at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam next Sunday.

On the other hand, Polisi Tanzania too, are aware how important the game is to them, hence they will be keen to upset Simba because they are not at a comfortable place in the league's standings.

Placed 9th on the table with 23 points, the Moshi-based outfits are not completely safe since they are just three points away from a team which occupies 14th slot, Mtibwa Sugar therefore, any drop of points, will drive them to the danger zone.

The interesting part about the Premier League table is that only one point separates teams from 14th place (Mtibwa Sugar) all the way to the one which sit on the 4th slot, Namungo, hence anything is likely to happen in between.

For instance, Mtibwa Sugar have 20 points and occupy 14th place while Dodoma Jiji, Coastal Union and Ruvu Shooting each with 21 points, accommodate 13th, 12th and 11th places apiece.

Biashara United are 10th on the ladder with 22 points while Polisi Tanzania, prior to today's game have 23 points to sit on 9th place.

Also, KMC have 23 points and occupy 8th place.

Geita Gold are seventh on the pile with 24 points while Kagera Sugar and Mbeya City, each has accumulated 25 points to fill 6th and 5th slots as Namungo has bagged 26 points to enjoy the 4th place of the table.