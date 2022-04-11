Tanzania: NSSF Targets to Collect 1.61tri/ - in Next Financial Year

THE National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is expected to collect a total of 1.61tri/- from members' contributions in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

NSSF Acting Director General (DG), Mr Ibrahim Maftar said this week during the 49th meeting of the workers' council, affirming that in 2021/22 financial year, the scheme collected over 1.4tri/-.

"We have now set a target for next fiscal year, in which a total of 313,478 new members are expected to be registered, with 266, 678 from private sector and 46,000 from informal sectors," he explained, adding that:

About 1.59tri/- will be collected from the private sector and 15bn/- from the informal sector.

He added that, in the coming financial year, NSSF expects to collect 383.51bn/- as investment revenues, compared to 301.05bn/- that was collected in the 2021/22 financial year.

At the same time, in 2022/23, the Fund expects to have an increase of retirees from 20,894 of the year 2021/22 to 30,084, Mr Maftar said.

In terms of pension payments, the Fund has set aside 828.91bn/- to be paid to members in the coming fiscal year, said the DG.

He urged the workers to encourage the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) so that they can effectively implement the fund duties, including reviewing the business process.

NSSF Board of Trustees Chairman, Ambassador Ali Siwa expressed his gratitude to the sixth phase government, for setting up effective management and guidance in running the social security schemes especially in one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan administration.

Ambassador Siwa, said the Fund will continue to uphold the vision of the sixth phase government, ensuring people in private and informal sectors are registered with NSSF, with employees also submitting their required contribution in time.

He, however, urged the NSSF staff to ensure that they take part in this year's population and housing census set for August for the country's development.

The Head of Financial sector from Tanzania Union of Industrial and Commercial Workers Mr Willy Kibona said the council will continue to provide advice and protection of workers' rights in workplaces.

The NSSF Acting Human Resource Director Mr Ekwabi Mujungu urged the Fund to consider workers' interests and execute their duties in accordance with the rules and regulations of the public service.