Tanzania: We Must Cherish Nyerere Ideas

A HUNDRED years ago Tanzania, by then Tanganyika, welcomed a child who later became the country's anti-colonial activist, politician, and political theorist.

He is one of Africa's most influential leaders. He was a statesman, liberator and pan-Africanist. He governed Tanganyika as prime minister from 1961 to 1962 and then as president from 1963 to 1964, after which he led its successor state, Tanzania, as president from 1964 to 1985.

This is none other than the son of Africa, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, who was born on April 13, 1922. During his struggle for independence he managed to galvanise Tanganyikans into one family, succeeding to remove British colonial administration from power.

Speaking on Saturday in Kibaha, President Samia Suluh Hassan described Mwalimu Nyerere as not only a Tanzanian but a true Pan Africanist who taught Tanzanians on the importance of being patriotic as well as enhancing national peace, unity and harmony for sustainable development.

Analysts and political commentators agreed that the contribution of Mwalimu to this nation is incommensurable, it's big and he really gave himself to the nation.

If he were alive Mwalimu would be clocking 100 years in the next three days but given his status and the contribution he has to this nation it is pertinent to commemorate this important date.

During his leadership Mwalimu waged a spirited war against illiteracy (ignorance), poverty and diseases, a campaign that recorded significant success.

One of the achievements of Nyerere was toning down ethnicity in Tanzania, a problem that some countries in the world are grappling with.

During the meeting in Kibaha, Coast region on Saturday President Samia reminded Tanzanians on the need to uphold all what Mwalimu Nyerere advocated for, with strong emphasis on shunning divisions based on tribalism, religion or geographical locations.

As we celebrate Mwalimu Nyerere's 100th birthday, every Tanzanian has a civic duty to cherish his legacy.