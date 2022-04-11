Tanzania: Jica Extends Support for Dar Infrastructure

THE Government of Tanzania and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed the Record of Discussion (RD) for technical cooperation on the execution of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) for Dar es Salaam region.

TOD is a way to plan in advance and organise an efficient and convenient urban development in connection with the public transport infrastructures and services.

The programme which is being jointly implemented for the first time in Tanzania will be implemented in a duration of 36 months from June 2022 to May 2025.

"It is one of the concrete strategies to decongest Dar es Salaam as proposed in the Transport Master Plan supported by JICA in 2018," read part of a statement issued yesterday by Jica programme officer, Henry Kajange.

According to him, in response to the request from the government of Tanzania, JICA dispatched a detailed planning study team to the country from 3 February, 2022 to 8 February, 2022 for the Project.

A statement had it that the team held a series of discussions with the President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART), and other stakeholders to develop a detailed plan for the project. "The project overall goal is to promote TOD pragmatic methodology in the urban planning of Dar es Salaam," he said.

Other purposes of the projects are to enhance the capacity of relevant institutions to use the TOD method for urban planning, and improve mobility along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines and establish coordination mechanisms for planning and implementation.

According to him, the project's concept involves technical transfer and capacity building in various forms, such as co-working, on-the-job training, and seminars with respect to the plan for officials of the concerned stakeholders.

Effective implementation of the project will contribute to the improvement of connectivity with other modes of transport in other stations.

"The project will incorporate all the feeder bus network information as well as improving access to BRT stations safely, comfortably, and efficiently," he said, noting that bus terminals will be designed in a user-friendly manner.

Furthermore, the project will generate guidelines and strategies as guiding documents describing the projects, roles and responsibilities of organisations.

The process of TOD planning and implementation is to show urban structure with the hubs, terminals, and nodes on the transport networks on all the planned BRT corridors in Dar es Salaam.

In the future, and upon adherence to guidelines and strategies, and implementation by stakeholders, the project will lead to sustainable development of the city of Dar es Salaam.

The project will also bring about a vibrant economy with efficient activities, a society with equal opportunity for all, and a quality of life with a safe and pleasing environment.