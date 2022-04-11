Tanzania: Internal Auditors Tasked to Oversee Postcode Funds

THE Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Eng Kundo Mathew has directed internal auditors in all councils countrywide to effectively manage the implementation of the ongoing post code project and residential addresses.

Speaking yesterday during the opening of a two-day working session for regional internal auditors in Dodoma, Eng Kundo said the internal auditors are supposed to monitor the use of the funds allocated for implementation of the project efficiently using funds allocated to regions and council levels for the crucial project.

"I have no doubt with your expertise, the ministry convened this meeting for the purpose of discussing, sharing experience and set up strategies for auditing the project because you have the responsibility to ensure that the funds allocated for the exercise is used for the intended purpose," he said.

Deputy Minister Kundo also said the session provided an opportunity for internal auditors to understand the project, the funds provided, and how it will be used adding that internal auditors at council levels are supposed to be part of the project instead of waiting for the project to be completed and audit the documents,

"Let us work to keep pace with the speed of the project to ensure 27.3 bn/- disbursed for 26 regions in Tanzania Mainland and 622 m/- for the five regions of Zanzibar are managed with great professionalism," he said.

He further added, the system was to be implemented for five years. but is now being implemented for five months, therefore they need strict people who will take concrete steps to ensure the project is well implemented.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Director of ICT in the Ministry, Mulembwa Munaku said it is a matter of priority and also the responsibility of internal auditors to audit public funds and the Ministry through his office which is ready to co-operate and ensure the action plan prepared is fully implemented.

On the other hand, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka has acknowledged the session is good for the internal auditors, including the region he oversees, to audit the funds which are going to be used in the operation.

For his part the Chief Internal Auditor of the Ministry, CPA Joyce Christopher, added the internal auditors have a responsibility to ensure that the systems set up by the government are in place, to participate in implementation to ensure that the planned objectives are met as expected.