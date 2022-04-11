Tanzania: House of Reps Hails NBC Cooperation With State

Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representative, Zubeir Ali Maulid has expressed satisfaction at National Bank of Commerce (NBC)'s cooperation with the government, especially the House of Representative and the Isles in its community development and economic and social growth of the Island.

Making the revelation on Saturday at an Iftar gathering organized by the bank for its customers in the celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the isles, he said that was enough assurance also that the financial institution was committed to serving its customers right into their faith and grassroots.

In his remarks at the event, Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representative, Hon. Zubeir Ali Maulid expressed satisfaction with the bank's co-operation with the house of representative and the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar, noting apart from having a consolidated presence in the wholesale and retail banking segments, the bank remains a key contributor towards the economic and social growth of the Isles.

"I would like to congratulate NBC for highlighting the importance of its customers and reciprocating a portion of their profit in various ways including through engaging, and contributing to the wider community in which the bank operates.... we are so grateful," he pointed out.

On his part, NBC Bank Managing Director Theobald Sabi said: "We consider our customers as a valued extension of the NBC family and as we mark the blessed days of this holy month, we wanted to take this opportunity to share the spirit of togetherness with them. The event also provided us with an avenue through which we could show our appreciation to them for their continued patronage, while at the same time reaffirming our commitment to understand and address their needs and expectations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Furthermore, we have always been committed towards providing products that are specifically tailored to our customers. Gatherings such as these provide us with a vital opportunity to interact and understand their requirements better; further strengthening our relationships while also obtaining their valuable feedback for our existing products and services," he added.

Elaborating on the importance of working with the community, Mr Sabi said those who have not joined them in banking services, are welcomed to enjoy their friendly packages spread all over their branches countrywide.

The event was attended by over 400 invited guests including ministers, religious leaders, leaders of political parties, customers, agents and staff of the bank.