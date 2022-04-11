Tanzania: Tz, Germany Up for Improving Museums

Tanzania and Germany have signed two cooperation agreements worth 500m /- for improving museums and developing exhibitions of the history of Tanzania.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Tanzania by Dr Noel Lwoga, the director general of the National Museums of Tanzania (NMT).

On the German side was Ms Regine Hess, the German ambassador to Tanzania.

Witnessing the signing were the Tanzania envoy to German Dr Abdallah Possi, while Germany's ambassador also represented Minister of state at federal freight office Mr Katja Keul, her government, to witness the ceremony.

"Today marks a new history as NMT signs agreements of 22,200 Euro (about 56m/-) for the project of renovating the first and oldest national museums building (King George V. memorial building) in Dar es Salaam. This money will be spent on various projects to the building which was commissioned in 1940. It will include restoring the building's roof and installing a cooling system and repainting its walls,"said Dr Lwoga.

He said other agreements include the German's based Stiftung Forum to develop an exhibition on the history of Tanzania. The agreement which is worth 178,930 Euros about (452m/-) also will involve research and sharing of knowledge through conferences.

Dr Lwoga detailed that such a project will also deepen sharing techniques to preserve, promote and develop knowledge and understanding Tanzanian culture. According to him, this will go deeply in conducting exploring illustrations and collections collected during German colonization.

"This project will also see ways of Tanzania and German organizing joint exhibition workshops and educational programs an digital platforms,"

the third inked cooperation agreement is on intensifying joint research on exhibition projects, capacity building and staff exchange between NMT and German's Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

During the signing ceremony, German handed framed Ethnological pictures stolen during German colonial period to NMT for storing and exhibition to Tanzania's current and future generations.