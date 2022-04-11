Liberia: Cepress Int'l University Boosts Workforce

Gbarnga, Bong County-CEPRESS International University (CIU) in Gbarnga, Bong County has conferred undergraduate degrees on 29 students from the 'Kwake' Class of 2021-2022, at its 2nd Commencement Convocation.

CEPRES International University is one of the schools offering Applied Health and Agricultural Sciences in Liberia, the Mano River Union, and the West African Region.

The University has several collaborations with local and international institutions that paved the way to deliver quality learning programs.

CIU is a leading provider of education that best suits the needs of learners and those who have busy schedules to attend physical classes.

The University is accredited by the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) in Liberia and is a member of the International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), and has partnerships with several organizations and Universities in and out of Liberia.

The graduates received an undergraduate degree in Public Health, Community Health, Epidemiology, Plant and Soil Science, Health Education and Promotion, Development Studies, Environmental Science, Environmental Health Science among others.

Delivering his keynote address at the CEPRESS International University 2nd Commencement Convocation in Gbarnga on April 9, 2022, Mr. Marcus S. Wleh challenged the graduating class to aspire for higher education and greater opportunities to accomplish more in society.

The 2nd Graduating Class of the CEPRESS International University is named "Kwake" which is translated in English as the class of 'We Made It' of 2021-2022.

Marcus S. Wleh, who is the Head of Government and Community Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia reminded the graduates that CEPRESS University needs them because they are the future movers and shakers of Liberia in terms of contributing to the developmental processes of the country.

Wleh at the same time underscored the need for public-private partnership in supporting higher institutions of learning in Liberia.

He said, more needs to be done by the Government of Liberia and other requisite institutions to invest meaningfully in public-private partnerships in supporting tertiary Education in Liberia.

Wleh said, Liberia as a country cannot continue to rely on foreign investors or institutions for support thus stressing the need for investment in institutions of higher learning; naming CEPRESS University and other private and public tertiary institutions that focus on the training of young learners for industrious purposes.

Additionally, he said, when Liberia place focuses on Public-Private Partnership, the private sector will be able to build, operate, and have adequate access to public infrastructure facilities and provide more services traditionally delivered by the government; thus naming roads, airports, bridges, hospitals, schools, prisons, railways, and water and sanitation projects.

Moreover, Wleh said Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in higher institutions of learning and other paramount services are a key instrument for achieving these goals, especially in a dangling economy in country like Liberia.

The Head of Government and Community Relations at AML explained, that through partnership Liberia stands to get more qualified engineers, machinists, welders, noting that the Government of Liberia does not have the means of employing everyone, and as such, it said partnership works the private sector will assist the government of Liberia to create the avenue for more employment.

Also, Prof. Dr. Mogana S. Flomo, Jr., the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEPRESS International University said since the establishment of the entity in November 2014, it continues the role in the investment of human resources in the Country.

He revealed that the Institution received recognition from the Government of Liberia to operate in the Country on February 10, 2015.

Liberia's former Agriculture Minister told the graduates that Liberia as a nation is faced with numerous challenges.

He added that the graduates are all aware, that the only way this can be done effectively, is when they invest in, and develop the human resources, as they tackle the daunting task on their hands.

Dr. Flomo thanked the parents and family members who served as support and pillars to the outstanding graduates, as they came from day to day, bettering themselves for the future of mama Liberia, and the world at large.