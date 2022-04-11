Liberia: Bong District #3 Rep. Aspirant Picks Bone

Gbarnga, Bong County-As the political landscape of Liberia heats up before the pending 2023 General and Presidential Elections, a Representative hopeful for Electoral District #3; Elijah J. Kotoe has divulged that Bong County District #3 is underdeveloped, because of poor representation that is solely based on self-interest.

Speaking at a welcoming political rally organized by the supporters of 'Team Kotoe' from the USA in Gbarnga, Mr. Elijah J. Kotoe said it is time to "change the course, not with just anyone, but with a creditable individual like him, (Kotoe), who has, and continues to defend the District and people without the fear or prejudice."

He said his decision to contest the District's higher seat is intended to liberate the citizens of Jorquelleh District#3, from the hands of bad leaders who have reduced the citizens to mere beggars or scoundrels in the County.

"Our decision to aspire for the House of Representatives seat in District#3, Bong County has no bearing on any particular contestant or would-be contestant."

The Bong County America-based Representative hopeful said District#3 is what it is, because of poor representation that has been solely based on self-interest politicians who have been in the corridor of the District and the County at large.

He accused past and current leaders of the District of doing nothing to change the lives of the citizens in Bong County electoral district#3.

When given the chance, Kotoe promised to focus on proving worthwhile development that will be different from everyone else in leadership and his preparedness to produce a different kind of representation that is people-centered.

Meanwhile, Kotoe is calling on all well-meaning citizens of the district to join him in other to deliver the District, because it is now time to take the district from its current status to a more precise level in turn of development.

If given the chance, Kotoe says, education, healthcare and agriculture will be the focus of his central agenda in the District.

Additionally, the Bong County tough-talking Representative hopeful launched a one million Liberian Dollars scholarship scheme for schooling going kids in electoral district#3, Bong County.

Kotoe is one of the Representative contestants for the upcoming 2023 General and Presidential in Electoral District #3 Bong County.