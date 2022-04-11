Rwanda: Multi-Vehicle Accident Injures Over 30 in Kamonyi

An accident on Friday April 8 injured over 30 people in Kamonyi District, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) René Irere, the spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety Department told The New Times.

The accident, he said, happened in an area called Bushyashya in Gihinga cell close to Kamonyi District headquarters.

"A truck had a brake failure, hit nine cars and injured many people. We have immediately deployed a team of police officers to evacuate the injured and we will provide more details later," he said.

He said that so far no death has been recorded adding the injured have been taken by ambulances to Kamonyi health centre.

A number of fatal accidents have been on the rise around the area in Kamonyi according to witnesses.

In February 2020, in an area called "Mu Nkoto", Rugalika sector, a truck which also got brake failure also hit a bus, killing seven people and injuring 10.

In January this year, a car accident killed one person when a bus collided with a motorcycle on Kigali-Bishenyi road.

In October last year, in Musambira sector, a truck moving on the Kigali- Huye road also killed a teacher and injured his colleague who were walking on the road to school.

Last year again in October, a truck hit a Corolla car, killed one and injured two people.

Eleven people died on the spot while 18 others sustained injuries when a coaster omnibus collided with a freight truck in the evening, on the Kigali-Huye road in October, 2016.

The accident occurred in Musambira, Kamonyi district after a Kigali-bound bus collided with a truck.

Meanwhile, according to RNP figures, fatal and serious road accidents fell by 30 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

The road accidents decreased from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,024 in 2021 thanks to speed cameras and other safety measures. Fatal road accidents scaled down from 622 in 2019 to 568 in 2021 whereas serious ones declined from 845 to 456 from 2019 to 2021, the police report says.