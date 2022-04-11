Rwanda: Investigation Bureau Launches Probe Over Grenade Attack in Kicukiro

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation following a grenade explosion in the home of a one Twagira, a resident of Kicukiro district.

The attack took place on April 7 around 3pm in Indakemwa village, Nyakabanda cell in Niboye sector.

The grenade injured his daughter who is now being hospitalized at University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) hospital.

"The case is still under investigation to establish what really happened," Thierry Murangira, RIB Spokesperson told The New Times.

He didn't disclose if anyone has been arrested so far.

While there are unconfirmed reports that the attack might be based on genocide ideology to torture genocide survivors, investigations will establish the real facts according to Murangira.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, local officials and IBUKA, an organisation that strives for genocide survivors' welfare have established that the victim is not a genocide survivor.