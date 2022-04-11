Rwanda: Investigation Bureau Launches Probe Over Grenade Attack in Kicukiro

8 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation following a grenade explosion in the home of a one Twagira, a resident of Kicukiro district.

The attack took place on April 7 around 3pm in Indakemwa village, Nyakabanda cell in Niboye sector.

The grenade injured his daughter who is now being hospitalized at University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) hospital.

"The case is still under investigation to establish what really happened," Thierry Murangira, RIB Spokesperson told The New Times.

He didn't disclose if anyone has been arrested so far.

While there are unconfirmed reports that the attack might be based on genocide ideology to torture genocide survivors, investigations will establish the real facts according to Murangira.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, local officials and IBUKA, an organisation that strives for genocide survivors' welfare have established that the victim is not a genocide survivor.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X