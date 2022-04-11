Rwanda: Prince Charles Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

8 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Prince Charles, the heir-apparent to the British throne on Thursday, April 7 planted a tree at Dumfries house to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Dumfries house and its garden are owned by the Prince's charity organisation and are listed among the significant aspects of Scottish heritage.

"Kwibuka means remember and Kwibuka 28 commemorates and reflects on the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that took place in Rwanda," says Prince Charles in a statement from Clarence House.

The Prince of Wales was joined by former Rwandan international football player and Genocide survivor, Eric Murangwa Eugène alongside two activists, Olivia Marks-Woldman and Laura Marks who hail from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

Kwibuka means remember and Kwibuka 28 commemorates and reflects on the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that took place in Rwanda. Yesterday, The Prince of Wales planted a tree at Dumfries House in memory of those who were killed. pic.twitter.com/fz2prqJj10

-- The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 8, 2022

The 28th commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi is happening at a time when Kigali is pursuing genocide fugitives hiding around the world.

The country's Genocide Fugitive Tracking Unit (GFTU) intensified efforts to see suspects arrested and sent to Rwanda for trial, or have their host countries take them to court for justice to be served.

The United Kingdom is among the countries with key genocide suspects who have allegedly had a role during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Those include Vincent Bajinya who changed his name to Vincent Brown. He is a medical doctor who at the time of the genocide headed the then Natinoal Population Office (ONAPO). He is said to have been a coordinator of a militia in the capital of Rwanda.

The other key suspects -Celestin Ugirashebuja, Charles Munyaneza and Emmanuel Nteziryaryo- were bourgmestres (mayors) for the communes (districts) in the southern part of Rwanda and they are accused of having given orders to exterminate over 50,000 Tutsi who had sought refuge in their respective areas.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X