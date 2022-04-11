Liberia: Dolo, Neewray and Smith Battle for LFA VPA Position

Monrovia — The race for who becomes the next vice president for operations of the Liberia Football Association seems to be tough following the official release of the candidates' list.

The LFA electoral committee gave three aspirants the green light in March to contest the VPO race.

Those qualified for April 18th election include the president of the first division club Nimba United Saye-Tayor Adolphus Dolo, former Liberian Striker Bill Newray and current vice president for operations Wilmot Smith.

They were cleared to contest for the LFA vice president for operations after being scrutinized and cleared up by members of the Association's electoral committee headed by Cllr. Jacob Dayrell.

With all the candidates lined up, much attention is on the VPO race where the three strong candidates are seeking the position.

Smith has come under the spotlight over the past few weeks due to alleged acts of corruption he has reportedly been involved with at the LISGIS where he also serve Deputy Director General.

Ahead of the election day Smith and Neewray were vocal about each other at a debate on Truth FM about the quality they bring to the position.

Wilmot F. Smith is the president of former second division outfit Georgia FC.

Smith who was elected with Mustpaha Raji in 2018 wants stakeholders to re-elect him based on the massive improvement they have brought to Liberian football.

It can be recalled that LFA president appealed to stakeholders to give him and his team of officials another mandate to continue their good work.

On his plans for the LFA Smith says the infrastructure works at the is something believe is enough reason for the home to be elected as Vice President for operations.

Smith has come under fire and will likely face bashing due to his overuse of power at the LFA.

It can be recalled Smith during the Under-17 friendly match with Sierra Leone stop Divine Teah from playing for the youth national team on grounds that the player was a player of Junior Professional FC after the players were loaned out to JR.Pro from Massa Football Academy.

According to the LFA VPO at the time the communication from the LFA stated that the player was a Massa Football Academy but he said the player was his player from JR. Pro.

He also stopped Samir Kamara of BYC in 2019 from practicing with the local national team on grounds that the players in question disrespected him in the past.

Bill Neewray a former footballer who represented Liberia shortly is hoping to use his connections to improve the game in Liberia.

I want to promote Liberian football internationally and locally," Bill said.

According to the former striker as part of his contribution to foot all in Liberia, he has organized the annual diaspora tournament for the past six years and recently brought two-day coaching seminal to Liberia free of charge.

Neewray said he is best suited for the position based on his connections.

The difference between me and the other candidates is I have international and local connections.

Adolphus Dolo, president, and owner of Nimba United has been in football for the past 13 years.

Dolo is a former Senator of Nimba County and former warlord is a passionate lover of football in Liberia.

The Nimba United president got into football because of his brother's son Sunny boy Dolo who played for United for three seasons before moving to Fassell FC.

In his time in football Dolo has supported United alone and suffered suspension from Musa Bility because of his critical stand and has won the LFA league.

The big question now is with three very much qualified to be the next VPO who will be elected by the stakeholders.