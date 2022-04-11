Somalia: African Union Opposes Madeira Expulsion

The African Union Chairperson said he has full confidence in the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Moussa Faki expressed concern over a statement from the Prime Minister's Office stating that Madeira had been expelled from the country.

He praised President Farmajo's decision to keep the Madeira ambassador in good stead.

AU wants Madeira to remain in the country, as an adviser to Prime Minister Kamal Gulaate recently told the BBC they expected the African Union to withdraw from Madeira.