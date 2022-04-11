Gambia: Plaintiff's Lawyer Tenders Ten More Documents in Court

Lawyer B. Badjie, the Counsel for Momodou Lamin Jarju alias 'Rongo', on Wednesday 6th April 2022 tendered ten more documents before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court.

Rongo who is served as the plaintiff is claiming the first amount of 10 million dalasis for his unlawful arrest and detention by the defendants and their Agents; a second D10, 000,000 amount for his malicious prosecution for various offences when the defendants and their Agents knew or ought to have known that he should not have been charged, and a final D10, 000,000 as damages for loss of earnings occasioned by his unlawful arrest, detention, and malicious prosecution. Additionally, Rongo is claiming two hundred thousand dalasi as cost.

In 2018, 'Rongo' sued Momodou Lungs Jarju, the Alkalo of Banjulinding, Imam Yahya Bah of Banjulinding, Malang Njie, Modou Badjie, Landing Korth, Lamin Nafulou Jarju, Jarbel Ceesay, Foday Barry (a former senior officer of DLEAG), Inspector General of Police and Director-General of Drug Law Enforcement Agency-Gambia (DLEAG).

When the case was called before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court, Lawyer B. Badjie who appeared for the plaintiff tendered the ten documents before the Court.

He told the court that his client has a list of about seventy-three documents and another additional list of about twenty-five documents that he wishes to tender before the Court.

Lawyer K. Sanyang for the Defendants told the Court that he was served with documents one to sixty-six but the other documents were not served on him.

At this juncture, the plaintiff's lawyer sought an adjournment in order to serve the rest of the documents on the defendants.

The matter was then adjourned to the 6th, 7th and 9th of June 2022, for the continuation of the hearing.