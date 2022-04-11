Tanzania: Ministry Directs Institutions to Align Their Budgets With Resources, Targets

DEPUTY Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Geofrey Pinda, on Sunday directed institutions under the ministry to ensure budget allocation and expenditure are in line with resources and targets.

He gave the directive here in the region when opening the Solicitor General Workers council meeting as he underscored the need for public servants to be guided by the code of conduct and productivity.

"It is important that every servant is well versed with the duties and obligations attached to, so that they can deliver with competence, diligence and accountability within the specified time" said Mr Pinda

Moreover, he insisted on the need to take a good care of the public properties under their custody so that they stay in good shape as well as time management discipline for increased productivity.

Mr Pinda reminded the workers council to be guided by the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) when planning for the next year's Solicitor General Budget.

He said budget preparations must observe the strategic planning of the solicitor general's office, taking into account the own source of revenue collection and financial resources thus having transparency in performance of every department and their appraisal.

The Deputy Minister said the budget preparation module will make it easier for the solicitor general office when conducting a mid-year budget review implementation.

He added that the ministry was aware of their challenges and was working on them including shortage of staff since the matter has been submitted to the public service management office for further action as he assured them of the government's support.

Speaking earlier, Solicitor General Gabriel Malata said his office has saved 236.6bn/- in one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in office after winning 450 government cases.

The solicitor general office handled 1,219 cases in the past one year of which 1,102 were civil, 117 for arbitration by end of January, this year.

Mr Malata said they have improved cases database, follow ups on cases, proceedings and procedures. They were also reviewing laws on handling civil and arbitration cases.

Moreover, he said they have come up with a customer service charter between the office and government institutions and they have managed to prepare guidelines on monitoring and standards control of the state attorneys in handling cases.