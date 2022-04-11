Tanzania: World Vision Spends 500m/ - On Water Projects in Singida DC

WORLD Vision Tanzania in Central Zone, through its Mtinko Area Programme (Mtinko AP), has spent more than 500m/- on the implementation of various water projects in four villages in Singida district council.

World Vision Coordinator for Mtinko AP, Mr Licky Chalamila, disclosed the development in his performance report concerning various community services provided at the area during the last three years.

Mr Chalamila named the villages which have so far benefited from the water projects as Malolo, Mtinko, Kijota and Nduu whereby a total of 550m/- alongside workforce from respective village residents was used on the implementation of the projects.

"Although since 2004 we have been implementing various projects in health, agriculture and education sectors, for almost three years now we have been focusing more on water sector after realizing many people were suffering from water borne diseases, pupils frequently missing their lessons while the rest of people were not able to fulfill their daily development activities just because of water scarcity" he explained.

He noted that after the completion of the said projects which serve more than 10,000 residents in the earmarked villages and the surrounding areas, water borne diseases have decreased tremendously, pupils attend classes regularly and women no longer wake up before dawn to go for water far away from their homes as it were before.

"In fact, some women have started vegetable gardens near their homes as part of entrepreneurship thereby generating their own incomes" he observed.

Singida District Commissioner, Mr Paskasi Muragili who attended the launch and handing over of the projects called on the project beneficiaries to take care of all the infrastructures installed so that the projects can last long and remain sustainable for the benefit of the present and future generations as well as protecting the relevant water sources.

Some women interviewed thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for providing them with water near their homes; saying it has restored peace and love in their marriages which had almost broken up because of leaving their husbands before dawn in search of water and coming back home very late.