Tanzania: Govt Commends Joint Initiative to Improve Primary Education

THE Government has commended the Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) and Helvetas Swiss Inter-cooperation for their dedication to development of primary teachers through training for improving teaching to boost pupils' performance in public schools.

TTU and Helvetas jointly implemented the School-based In-Service Teacher Training (SITT) project which is tailored to offer new teaching methods in Mathematics, Science, and English subjects for the designated teachers in Shinyanga, Manyara, Tabora, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Dodoma region.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), Professor Eliamani Sedoyeka, hailed the efforts during an engagement meeting to receive the evaluation report on the project over the weekend in Dodoma.

The program focused on teaching methods, active participation of children, teacher peer learning groups, Practice-oriented learning, and emphasizes on the use of Local materials as teaching aids.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate these two organizations for their commendable work which was in tandem with government's effort to build capacity for our in-service teachers," expressed Prof Sedoyeka, calling upon other stakeholders to follow the path to ensure the education sector is improved.

He added that in order to attain the desired education growth, a lot of factors should be considered including an incentive to have competent teachers, the availability of adequate teaching and learning materials, and friendly teaching and learning environment.

The project has benefited 892 teachers from 408 primary schools in those mentioned regions; the training was offered by 48 teacher trainers from 12 teachers' colleges who received special training (competency-based skills) from the Institute of MEPP in South Africa.

"I advise those teachers who benefited from this project that they have huge responsibilities to master those subjects so that could push the academic success of the students in their premeditated schools." He counseled

Prof Sedoyeka expressed that the government through its two ministries (MoEST and OR PMO-RALG) will continue to keep consideration on teachers' training including allocating funds for in-service teacher training.

According to the SITT Project Evaluation report presented by Dr. Konstantin Büchel from the Department of Economics at the University of Bern - Switzerland; together with the CRED Institute, the program improves learning outcomes by 30% and increases the number of pupils with excellent mathematics grades (i.e., A & B) in the last year primary school exams and the failure rate decreased by about 10%.

"The result of impact assessment of the SITT program was very positive in the sense that every participant likes the program. Our evaluation indicates how the program work and how can be improved," expressed Dr. Büchel

SITT program was officially introduced in 2016 were 65 schools were provided with laptops with Mathematics-themed programs for reference to teachers and students in the teaching and learning exercise.

On her side, Helvetas country director Annet Witteveen hinted that the program phased out this year, but due to its importance they decided to expand in more regions.

"Together with TTU in the three coming years we have a plan to extend the program beyond the central corridor; we would like to go to Mara, Lindi, Mtwara, and Geita," she tipped.

Ms Witteveen expressed that the two organizations will continue to promote the program which is quite an efficient and low-budget way to improve teachers' performance in public schools across the country.