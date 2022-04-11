Tanzania: Local Investor Targets Global Avocado Oil Market

A local innovator is now eyeing the global Avocado Oil market.

Mr Jesse Oljange whose firm, Avomeru Group Limited, produces high quality avocado oil for food and cosmetics using under-utilised avocados said there were enormous prospects on the oil from the fruit, driven by the high demand in European countries.

"We've for so long been exporting to neighbouring countries but Europe is now a low hanging fruit for us," said Oljange while briefing reporters at a Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) Media training held here recently.

Mr Oljange who also trains and works with Avocado farmers on harvesting oil from the fruit said there was growing demand for natural ingredients in the European cosmetics sector, creating opportunities for exporters of avocado oil from developing countries.

"Avocado is a popular fruit with European consumers giving us the impetus of producing even more of the fruits," explained the innovator.

According to the Avomeru director, his innovation received a major boost from COSTECH after the parastatal organisation funded him with 14m/- in 2015 for designing the prototype.

"The rest is now history as I use hydraulic powered oil extracting machines which is easy to use and very efficient," he added.

Based in Arusha, Avomeru has grown and expanded to encompass and build relationships with farming villages across 12 regions across Tanzania, currently working with more than 20,000 avocado farmers around the country.

In his rejoinder, a COSTECH official, Dr Philbert Luhunga said the commission would continue supporting and nurturing the talents of innovators and scientists in Tanzania.

"Mindful of the contribution they have to the country, we commit to continue supporting their ideas and innovations and Technology Transfer activities carried out by local scientists within the national priority areas," he added.