Tanzania: Dart Builds Capacity Over Emergency Preparedness

11 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

IN efforts to prevent effects of emergencies, the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) has embarked on training its staff and other operators over emergency preparedness, first aid and general safety.

The move aimed at ensuring safety for passengers on board and other road users in case of emergencies like road accidents and fire outbreaks.

"We must take time and make the effort to be safe. No one else can do that for us. Our aim is to have zero harm in all our operations," said Dart Acting Chief Executive officer Deus Kasmir as he graced the opening of the training in Dar es Salaam on the weekend.

He said such training was part of DART's efforts to improve its services to its over 150,000 passengers it ferries every day by preparing staff to counter challenges even before they occur.

According to the trainer, Mr Amin Mshana, the areas covered include safety induction and multiple casualty scenarios, introduction and aims, principles, and first aid.

"This will equip DART operators with important and needed skills in regulating transportation, safety preparedness and how they would safely face emergencies. These kinds of training and related exercises will be continuous for building capacity with the city transporter,"

Speaking on behalf of his fellow trainees, Mr James Aloyce, from DART's infrastructure supervision and management, department, said the skills garnered will help him and his fellow staff how to face challenges in case of emergencies.

He said that there have been challenges like passengers fainting, some buses catching fire and other emergencies while staffs do not know what actions to take.

The Dar es Salaam rapid transit began its operations in May 10, 2016 for giving solution to traffic congestion in the city where time used to traverse a 21 km from Kimara stopover to the city center was minimized from hours to less an hour.

Currently, DArt has 210 functioning buses offering services and more than 180 passengers are transported everyday. The rapid transit system if the first of its kind and only one functioning within East, central and southern africa. Other countries on the continent with this system are South Africa and Nigeria.

