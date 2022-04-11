Tanzania: Projects Must Observe Value for Money, Katavi RC Directs Deds

11 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

THE Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC) Mwanamvua Mrindoko has directed District Executive Directors (DEDs) and Mpanda Municipal Director to ensure all execution of development projects meet the value for money and must be completed within the deadline before the end of 2022/2023 Financial Year (FY).

Additionally Ms Mrindoko warned that any council which will fail to utilize the fund allocated for execution of development projects and cause the fund to be returned to treasury will be punished squarely.

She issued such directives during her working tour to inspect the construction of new Kawalyowa secondary school in efforts to avert congestions of students at Ilembo Ward Secondary School.

" The construction of all the projects whose funds have been disbursed by the government during 2021/2022 FY must be accomplished as per scheduled deadline also projects funded by Tanzania Covid -19 Response Programme via IMF relief package must be accomplished as per scheduled deadline " she explained.

She emphasized: "the construction of new public schools, which has special instructions, must be completed by May,31 this year while the rest of projects which have no specific instructions must be completed before the end of June this year," she said.

RC instructed District Commissioners to make close supervision over the execution of the projects to ensure value for money are reflecting on the fund set for the projects.

On his part, the Mpanda municipal council acting director, Mr Deodatus Kangu, assured that all directives issued by the RC would be honored by the councils.

He insisted that the execution of all projects in municipality will be completed before June, 30 this year.

