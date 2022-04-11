Tanzania: Katavi Regional Chief Sheikh Found Guilty of Harming Woman

THE Mpanda District Magistrate's Court sentenced Katavi regional Chief Sheikh Mashaka Nassoro alias 'Kakukulu'to six months in jail or pay a fine of 50,000/-

Chief Sheikh Nassoro was found guilty of causing grievous body harm to Asha Aman by pouring hot water on her various parts of her body.

However the convict escaped to serve a jail sentence after he managed to pay a fine of 50,000/-

The convict was arraigned before the court charged with causing grievous body harm to Asha Aman contrary to Section 225 of Penal Code , Cap 16 R.E 2021.

When passing the judgement, trial magistrate Mr Gosper Luoga, who satisfied that the prosecution side has succeeded to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused as required by the law.

The trial magistrate further told the court that the accused was found guilty of the offence as per section 225 of Penal Code, Cap 16 R.E 2021.

"I have taken consideration of the fact that the accused is a first offender .... He is thus sentenced to pay a fine of 50,000/- failure of which he would serve six months in jail" he ruled the trial magistrate.

Prosecution side brought three witnesses to testify before the court with a view to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to court records the accused committed the crime at the house of the accused on February 28, 2021 in Mpanda municipality in Katavi region when unlawfully caused grievous harm to Asha Aman.

It was claimed that on that material day Asha Aman quarrelled with Mwajuma Haruna who is sister in law of the accused and subsequently transpired an exchanged of some abusive language between them in the kitchen.

Amidst that conflict the accused got in the kitchen and insulted Asha.

It was claimed that the accused turned violent and grabbed Asha and started beating her in the witness of her younger relatives.

The accused then took hot water and poured it to her on various parts of her body and subsequently he pressed her on floor where hot water had been spread.

Attempting to serve her life Asha hit the accused with a bottle.

The incident was reported to the police station where she was given the PF 3 which enabled her to get treatment at Katavi regional referral hospital here Mpanda municipality as outpatient patient for a week.

Prosecution side prayed for sentence in accordance to the law. On mitigation the accused prayed for leniency of the court