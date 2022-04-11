Ghana: Christians Worldwide Mark Palm Sunday

Christians all around the world yesterday marked Palm Sunday to honour Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the first day of Holy Week.

While this was a joyful, special occasion for his followers, this event took place towards the end of his days on earth before being crucified.

As such, Christians have been implored to avail themselves and heed to the leadings of the Holy Spirit as he was the one given to them to be their "helper and be with them forever."

They were to do so by remaining obedient to God, his word and making a conscious effort to pray always.

Pastor Isaac Nana Boakye, Church of Pentecost (CoP)New Bortianor District, said this in the sermon at the Broadcasting English Assembly in Accra when the church marked the day.

He said the Holy Spirit enabled Christians live by dwelling in the individual believers and enabling them to live a righteous and faithful life.

Pastor Boakye stated that the Holy Spirit who was the third personality of the Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) was promised by Jesus before his ascension.

"And I will pray the Father that he will give you another Helper that he may abide with you forever (John 14: 16, New King James Version)," he cited.

The New Bortianor District Pastor indicated that it was imperative for Christians not to forget that the Holy Spirit who had replaced Jesus's physical appearance here on earth, had been assigned "to be with us forever."

He underscored that it was the Holy Spirit alone who knew the destination of believers for which reason they had to seek his direction and inspiration in all they do.

"He has your personal file so without him your file is lost," he stated, adding that "he is your google map."

Pastor Boakye highlighted that Christians did not need experience, standards or anything, but to yield to the Holy Spirit whenever and at whatever points in their lives because "the holy spirit is that one person who can reveal the mind of will of God."

At aDeeper Life Bible Church,Pastor Silas Sam Gyan, who spoke on the theme, "The Marriage and the Family of Heavenward Believers," encouraged believers not to be only carnal in their selection of a life and reiterated their need to heed to leadings of the Holy Spirit.

He entreated them to set up and stick to godly principles in order to prevent divorces which were rampant in today's world.

ANITA ANKRAH reports that at the End Time Revival Centre at Adenta, Pastor Francis Nyarko, Head pastor of the church, urged members to let go of their pasts and move on.

He said believers were free from their sins when they apologised to God and truthfully "turned over a new leaf."

Pastor Nyarko who was speaking on the theme "Fellowship, an indispensable requirement for a healthy church," however admonished members not to sin deliberately after receiving knowledge of the truth rather be encouraged and express same to others as the end time was near.