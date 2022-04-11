Ghana: Fire Guts Suame Magazine ... Properties Worth Millions of Cedis Destroyed

Kumasi — A blazing fire swept through part of the Suame Magazine, an industrialised enclave in Kumasi, destroying property with hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

The fire started at about 2.30 am, Saturday, and burnt vehicles and spare parts.

It was not known what really sparked the fire.

According to Divisional Officer III (DO III), Peter Addai, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, investigation was being conducted into the incident.

It is recalled, last January 21,2021, a similar fire tore through part of the enclave and destroyed spare parts and vehicles running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The cause of the fire was not known.One of the fire officer was injured and was rushed to the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital.