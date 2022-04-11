Ghana: Anyaa Sowutuom MP Presents Items to Muslims in Support of Ramadan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for AnyaaSowutom Constituency, Dr Dickson AdomakoKissi, has presented food items worth GH₵12,000 to the Muslim community in the Constituency in support of their Ramadan.

The items included cartons of milk, boxes of brown sugar, boxes of Lipton tea, 500 pieces of bread and boxes of Milo among others.

Presenting the items in Accra yesterday, the MP said the gesture formed part of his annual donations to support Muslim communities towards the celebration of their yearly feast.

He said aside the food beverages presented, a breakfast of porridge, bread and milk would also be shared every morning and late in the evening to some mosques in support to break their fast.

"This is to show good faith and to appreciate the holy month of Ramadan which is very significant in the Muslim calender. And as the MP for the constituency, am a representative for all religions even traditional, and when there is a remarkable or significant occasion within that religion, I deem it right to rise to the occasion,

"Easter is also next on the agenda and I will commiserate with them as well and I think this is an opportunity to strengthen the relationship I have with the Muslim communities and further engage with them," he added.

He acknowledged the importance of the Ramadan fasting and its significance to peace and development and called on all stakeholders to assist in the course.

Dr Kissi charged them to continue to pray for peace and stability of the nation and urged the Muslim youth to be tolerant to each other and observe the period as such by emulating and following the teachings of the Imams.

He further appealed to the Muslim communities to train the youth to channel their energies into community development activities.

Mr Abdullah Shaaib William, Nasara Coordinator for the constituency who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community expressed the gratitude of the Muslims to the MP and asked for Allah's blessings for him.

He pledged to distribute the items accordingly and assured their continuous prayers towards the peace and development of the Constituency and by extension, the nation.