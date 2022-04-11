Ghana: 2 Dead Following Clashes Between Akatsi Police, Rampaging Youth

Two persons are feared dead at Akatsi in the Volta Region following clashes between Akatsi police and the youth yesterday morning.

According to reports, the rampaging youth massed up at the police station to demand the release of a motorcycle impounded by the Akatsi police last Friday.

The report indicated that the police allegedly run down three persons on a motorcycle with their riot van, near the Akatsi Training College, resulting in the death of one of the riders.

The development resulted in an altercation that led to the police allegedly firing shots at the youth.

Meanwhile, military personnel have been deployed to the area to help maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating.

An eyewitness told the media that the youth were protesting the death of one Etornam following alleged police brutality last month.

He said persons on motorcycles have constantly been harassed by police in the municipality.

Recalling an incident a few months ago, he noted that police in the AkatsiDistrict brutalised a young man after he was accused of stealing; the accused later died, resulting in a misunderstanding between the police and the youth.

"On Friday night, the police used their car to hit one of the youth around 11:00pm and when they sent him to the district hospital, the person died. This morning, the youth went to the police station to take the motorcycle and the police started fighting with the guys. They shot two of the guys who have been taken to Ho for treatment.

"The police have brought some armoured cars and they are shooting in the town," the eyewitness said.

Akatsi District Commander of Police, Supt. Isaac Baah, had assured that the police was working to calm tension in the areas.

He said police was working together with the leaders of the community, to resolve the differences.