Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Urges Lands C'ssion to Collaborate With Traditional Authorities to Mitigate Disputes

Techiman — The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has urged the Lands Commission to collaborate and work effectively with traditional Authorities in order to mitigateperennial land disputes in the country.

He explained that although government has been clothed with the powers to keep in trust the natural resource -(land) of the country, traditional authorities are real owners of the land per our customs and traditions.

MrOwusu-Bio said this when he performed the official ceremony to inaugurate the Bono East Regional office of the Lands Commission on Friday.

The Deputy Minister noted the importance of the services rendered by the Commission to the people which, among other things, include survey and mapping, valuation of property, land management and registration.

He said the functions of the commission was to register deeds and instruments that affect land, establish standards for and regulate survey and mapping services among others.

The new Regional office, he said, had come to resolve the difficulties the people in that part of the country go through to register their lands.

He called on the staff of the commission to render dedicated services to their clients.

The Bono East Regional Minister, KwasiAduGyan, in a speech read on his behalf said the official opening of the Regional Lands Commission office will bring land administration closer to the people and drive inclusive development in line with the rationale behind the creation of the region.

"Without sound and appropriate land management principles, there can be no sustainable development and there will be little or no willingness by both local and foreign investors to do business with us", he stated.

The Regional Minister expressed the hope that the Regional Lands officer and his team would use the tools effectively to instill order and discipline into the land market and curb the incidence of land encroachment, unapproved development schemes, multiple and illegal land sales.

The chairperson of the Bono East Land Commission AmaKudomAgyeman announced that her outfit would embark on a strategic multi-stakeholder sensitisation, consultation and engagement in collaboration with identifiable partners in resolving land issues in the Bono East Region.

She assured that the commissioners would embark on "operation completes your land documentation process" so as to resolve socio-economic challenges pertaining in the land of the region.