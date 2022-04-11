Ghana: 3 Remanded in Prison Custody for Defiling Girl, 10

Cape Coast — Three persons have been remanded into prison custody by a Cape Coast Circuit for defiling a 10-year-old girl at AburiEdumfa in the AburaAsebuKwamenkese District.

The accused persons are John Amoah, 28; Frederick Nyarko, 42 and John Ofori, 45.

The fourth person, whose name was given as Kojo was currently on the run and the police had mounted a search for his arrest

The court presided over by MrsDorindaSmith adjourned the caseto April 21, 2022 to give the police time to carry out thorough investigations into the matter.

A statement signed and issued by the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong explained that, the Police in AburaDunkwa arrested the three suspects following a report of defilement of the 10-year old girl.

"The Police Command is appealing to the general public that anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the fourth suspect, Kojo, should go to the nearest Police station and assist with investigations or call Toll Free number 18555.

"The Command is assuring the general public that it will continue to protect life and property by enforcing the law," the statement added.

In a related development, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan on Friday visited the girl together with the Regional Director of Women and officials from the Social Welfare Department and the AburaAsebuKwamankesi District Assembly.

She condemned the defilement of the girl and asked if it was a crime for one to be a girl looking at the evil treatment of the people involved.

The girl who was supposed to be in school, she said, was defiled by evil men in the society.

She gave an assurance of the regional administration's commitment towards seeing to the final determination of the case, saying, "We will pursue the case to its conclusion"

MrsAssan further asked parents to be critical when it comes to the welfare of children

She said, the parents should be resolute in seeing to the protection and welfare of their children and support efforts geared towards reducing the rate of teenage pregnancy in the region.

The Regional Coordinating Council, she said, was committed in working to ensure a reduction in the incidence of teenage pregnancy in the region.

She presented a cash of GH₵ 2,000 to support the treatment of the girl.