South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 11, 2022

Cape Town —

President Cyril Ramaphosa Slams Violence, Vigilantism

In his latest letter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned what he called "injustices". He described the events in the Gauteng township of Diepsloot as a "tragedy" - where in the space of a single weekend, seven people were killed sparking protests. The president said: "The loss of life is deplorable, as is the killing of a fellow African from Zimbabwe Elvis Nyathi on April 6, 2022, after he fled vigilantes who demanded to see his identity document. We cannot such injustices to happen again."

Warning of New Covid-19 Variant In Mid-May

Leading epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim has warned South Africa to remain vigilant of the Covid-19 pandemic as the next wave of infections is likely to set in around May and be driven by a new variant, likely to be called Pi. "That fifth wave will need to be driven by the new variant. We have to anticipate that we are likely to see Pi probably in early May and we now have to make sure we have the tools to deal with it when it comes along." Abdool Karim said.

Fort Beaufort Patients Turned Away From Clinics

Patients in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape complain of being turned away from four clinics because of staff and medication shortages, and storm-damaged infrastructure, according to GroundUp.

Dozens of patients GroundUp spoke to said that some of the clinics have been running out of chronic medicines for diabetes, hypertension and HIV since November 2021. Also, the storm that hit the town in December 2021 damaged roofs, windows and doors of the clinics. Some patients reported having to wait for hours to be helped. Yonela Dekeda, provincial health spokesperson, blamed medicine delivery delays on medical depot dispensaries. "The district manager has confirmed that medication has been delivered to clinics in Fort Beaufort."

Former President Jacob Zuma Goes After Prosecutor Billy Downer - Again

A day before the commencement of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial - involving the alleged accepting of bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales in the arms deal with the South African government - lawyers for the former president will institute a private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer, Zuma's foundation has announced. Zuma has accused Downer of lacking "independence and impartiality" and therefore unable to conduct a "lawful prosecution" that will uphold Zuma's constitutional right to a fair trial.