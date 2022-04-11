Kenya: Drama as Villagers, Drunkards Assault Officers for Arresting Chang'aa Brewer

11 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — There was drama at a village in Trans-Nzoia county, after police officers who attempted to arrest a local chang'aa brewer during a raid were met with violence.

The police reported that when they arrived at the chang'aa den in Bwake village, the brewer raised an alarm attracting troops of drunkards and villagers who attacked them.

According to the police, the lady brewer screamed alerting the whole village of the presence of the unwelcome intruders.

"Her proficiency in brewing the most potent local brew is unparalleled and Bwake villagers were willing to pay the ultimate price in protecting her, as the officers would later learn," the DCI said.

The police said hell broke loose when they attempted to arrest the area's chang'aa brewer.

"Before the Sergeant in-charge of the operation ordered his men to arrest the woman and her husband, a hail of stones and other projectiles came falling on the officers forcing them to retreat," stated DCI.

The police said they had to fire several rounds in the air so as to scare the crowd, leaving two of them seriously injured and were referred to Kitale referral hospital for specialized treatment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X