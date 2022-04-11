Namibia: Brilliant Smit Sends Uganda Packing

JJ Smit stole the show with a brilliant all-round performance in Namibia's 52-run victory against Uganda yesterday, to win the T20 series 2-1.

Smit smashed 71 runs off only 35 balls with the bat as Namibia reached 185/7, and then took six wickets for only 10 runs, including a hat-trick as Uganda were skittled out for 133.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia got off to a hesitant start, as Stephan Baard (12), JP Kotze (13) and Gerhard Erasmus (4) were all dismissed cheaply. When Nicol Loftie Eaton was dismissed for 17, Smit strode to the wicket with Namibia struggling at 60 for four wickets down.

He took a while to get going as Namibia only had 127/5 on the scoreboard after 16 overs, but then let loose with several boundaries as he raced to 71 off only 35 balls, which included seven sixes and four fours, before being dismissed off Cosmos Kweyuta's bowling.

Craig Williams added 31 and Jan Frylinck as Namibia reached 185/7 off their 20 overs.

Smit then took centre stage with a brilliant bowling spell. He dismissed Arnold Otwani and Kenneth Waiswa both for ducks as Uganda slumped to 10/2, and although Simon Ssesazi tried to revive Uganda's innings, the wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

When Smit came back for his second spell, Ssesazi was still at the crease leading Uganda's revival, but Smit killed off any chances of a Ugandan victory with a brilliant spell, as he took four wickets in five balls to send Uganda crashing to 123/9.

They were eventually all out for 133, with Ssezasio scoring 58 off 47 balls (2x4, 2x6), while Dinesh Nakrani scored 27.

Smit, meanwhile, had the amazing figures of 6/10 in four overs.

The victory gave Namibia a 2-1 victory in the T20 series, after they won the first match by eight wickets on Friday, while Uganda won the second match by seven wickets on Saturday.

On Friday, Uganda scored 127 for five wickets, with Ssezasi scoring 54 and Nakrani 25, while Smit took 2/14 and Gerhard Erasmus 1/16.

Namibia reached the target for the loss of only two wickets with eight balls in hand, with Stephan Baard scoring 52 off 47 balls and JP Kotze 39 off 30.

On Saturday, Erasmus scored a great century but it was not enough as Uganda won the match by seven wickets.

Erasmus scored 100 not out off only 47 balls, and Kotze 39 as Namibia reached 177/4, but Uganda reached the winning target for the loss of three wickets and with one ball remaining, after an unbroken century partnership between Nakrani (77 not out) and Riazat Ali Shah (57 not out).

The two teams will still play two 50-over matches at the united ground, with the first one starting tomorrow morning.