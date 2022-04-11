Zimbabwe: CAPS Back to Winning Ways, Bullets Frustrate Bosso

CAPS United returned to winning ways after grinding out a crucial 1-0 victory against their bogey side Yadah FC in a rain drenched Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 11 tie at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After being upstaged by minnows Tenax in their previous match at Sakubva last weekend, Makepekepe were desperate to quickly put the bad memories behind them and bounce back to winning ways against a stubborn Yadah side.

Despite finishing the match with 10 men after defender Marshall Machazane was red carded for a stamp on a Yadah player in the second half, Caps United held on for an important win which lifted them to seventh position on the log.

Caps looked the better side in the early moments of the game and they eventually got what ultimately proved to be the winning goal in the 38th minute.

The Caps United skipper Phineas Bamusi reacted quickly to score from close range after Joseph Thulani had flicked on a well taken corner kick from Valentine Musarurwa.

Despite tempers flaring towards the end of the contest after Machazane was given his marching orders after 75 minutes, Makepekepe managed to hold on to their lead until the end of the game.

The victory lifted Caps United into seventh on 17 points, just six points behind joint leaders Dynamos and Chicken Inn, who both dropped points this week.

Yadah, who were looking to kick on after picking up their first win of the season last weekend remain in the drop zone in 16th position on eight points.

Meanwhile at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, there was frustration for Highlanders after they missed an opportunity to edge closer to the leading back after being held to a 2-2 draw by Cranborne Bullets.

Regardless of their failure to collect maximum points, Bosso showed character to come back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a point from the encounter.

Highlanders found themselves on the backfoot early on after conceding two quick goals in a space of two minutes with just 11 minutes on the clock.

The Bulawayo giants however pulled one back in the 34th minute through Adrian Silla to give themselves a lifeline before Lynoth Chikuhwa headed home the equaliser after 77 minutes.

The results meant Bosso remained in 10th position on the log on 14 points from 11 matches while Cranborne Bullets remained stagnant on 15th position on the log on 10 points.

In another match played on Sunday Manica Diamonds were held to their fourth successive draw after firing blanks in a goalless stalemate against Bulawayo Chiefs at Sakubva Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 Results

Sunday: Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Caps United 1-0 Yadah, Highlanders 2-2 Cranborne Bullets

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Dynamos; Herentals 1-0 Triangle; Black Rhinos 2-1 ZPC Kariba; Bulawayo City 0-2 FC Platinum; Whawha 3-0 Chicken Inn

Friday: Harare City 1-1 Tenax