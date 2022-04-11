Congo-Kinshasa: MONUSCO Pays Tribute to the Nepalese Peacekeeper Who Died in Combat in Ituri

M23 fighters loyal to Bosco Ntaganda move along the road towards Goma as peacekeepers observe a gathering of armed people north of the city on March 1, 2013.

press release

MONUSCO and the Ituri Provincial Security Committee have paid their last respects to Anil GURUNG, the Nepalese peacekeeper who died on April 5, 2022, amidst fighting against Codeco militiamen in the locality of Bali, roughly thirty km from Djugu-center in the territory with the same name.

The ceremony took place at MONUSCO military camp in Ndoromo located on the outskirts of the town of Bunia. The ceremony was attended by the following personalities: MONUSCO Force Commander, General Marcos De Sá Affonso Da Costa; the Ituri provincial military Governor, General Johnny Nkashama Luboya; the Chief of the Congolese National Police Force (PNC) in Ituri, General Seguin Kyo Sengelwa; the Interim head of MONUSCO Office in Ituri, Teohna Williams and the North Sector Commander of MONUSCO Force, General Md Mushin Alam.

Speaking by videoconference from Kalemie in Tanganyika where she is on official visit, MONUSCO Chief, Bintou Keita, saluted the memory of the 32-year-old peacekeeper, who fell in the battlefield for peace to return to DR Congo and to Ituri.

For his part, the Ituri provincial military Governor also "praised the heroism of the fallen soldier who has laid down his life for peace to prevail, amidst a wide-scale military operation in Ituri," extending his condolences to his family members as well as to the UN community in the DRC.

General Johnny N. Luboya had this to say, "it is not a death in vain, but rather a sacrifice for peace to return to Ituri and to Congo".

Finally, MONUSCO Force Commander said "words would not be not enough to express my gratitude to the Private Anil Gurung, a hero who has sacrificed his life for peace to return to Ituri and to the DRC."

"With such a heaviest price paid, Private Anil GURUNG has honored his country, his family, and the Nepalese Armed Forces. Unfortunately, words cannot express our deepest sympathy, our unwavering gratitude and bring back to life our beloved ones. The ultimate sacrifice paid by this brave hero will not be in vain and we will never forget our comrade. His example of commitment and military spirit will inspire us to fulfill our duty in the DRC", declared General Marcos De Sá Affonso Da Costa.

The comrades-in-arms of Private Anil Gurung said they remember him as a man dedicated to the task, proud to carry the flag of his country and of the United Nations high.

"He was a professional, brave, dedicated, and hardworking soldier. His death is not only a great loss for the Nepalese army but also for MONUSCO. His sacrifice for the noble cause of peace will be ever remembered. The precious life we have lost is a continuation of the glorious history of the United Nations, of the tremendous efforts and sacrifices made for humanity," said Captain Salima Ghale of MONUSCO's Nepalese contingent in Bunia.

As a reminder, private Anil GURUNG succumbed to his injuries on April 5, 2022, after being hit by a bullet during a MONUSCO special operation against the Codeco armed group in the locality of Bali, about a hundred km from Bunia, the territory of Djugu, in Ituri.

His body was flown to Entebbe in Uganda from Bunia today Thursday, from where it will be repatriated to Nepal.