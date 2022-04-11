Zimbabwe: Giants Miss Out On Sakunda Windfall

DYNAMOS and Highlanders have both missed out on the US$200 per player once-off bonus from their sponsor Sakunda Holdings after both teams failed to win their weekend matches.

The country's football powerhouses had been promised US$200 each player for a win in their Premier Soccer League matches over the weekend.

The move by Sakunda Holdings was motivated by the need to warm up the players ahead of their bumper President's Independence Trophy to be contested by the two teams at Barbourfields next Monday.

Dynamos played a goalless draw against struggling Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab on Saturday before Bosso were held to a 2-2 draw by Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields yesterday.

The results mean both teams will have to wait until Independence Day to at least get some incentives from their financial backers.

Both the Glamour Boys and Bosso were aware they were to walk away with the cash reward had they won their respective games after Sakunda Holdings informed them of their decision last Friday. But both were simply not good enough to win their respective games.

Although DeMbare who had won five games on the trot, played with much vigor against Ngezi Platinum on Saturday, they were largely restricted and rarely got into the key pockets to unlock the game.

For a team that had never won nor scored a goal against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab in six years, the Sakunda Holdings pledge was expected to spur the lot to throw everything.

And throw everything they did but it wasn't enough to pocket the maximum points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bosso, on the other hand struggled to breach the army side yesterday and had to come from behind to rescue a point having found themselves 0-2 down within the opening 13 minutes of the game.

Sakunda Holdings project coordinator, Nqobile Magwizi had confirmed his organization would pay the one-off winning bonuses in cash for both clubs.

"Sakunda Holdings, being the principal sponsors of Dynamos and Highlanders Football Clubs and valuing the importance of the (President's) Independence Cup, will be giving incentives to players from the two clubs ahead of their clash on Independence Day on 18 April,2022.

"Each player will get a once off payment of USD 200 for winning this weekend's Premiership matches for their respective clubs. This is just a noble gesture to motivate the players ahead of the Independence clash between the two clubs,"said Magwizi last Friday.

It was a weekend that was bound to put smiles on the faces of Dynamos and Highlanders players but at the end they were the happier ones to draw in matches they survived by the skin of their teeth.