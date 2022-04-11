Zimbabwe: Dembare's Mean Machine

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is building a mean defensive machine at the Harare giants which has helped his team sustain their campaign in this year's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

The Glamour Boys recorded a seventh clean sheet, after 11 games, in a goalless draw at Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Ndiraya's men have conceded the least goals by any team so far this season. They have let in only four goals in all the matches they have played since the resumption of the league competition after almost two years of inactivity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlanders' defence were the closest, before yesterday's game against Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields, with the Bulawayo side having had conceded five times and keeping six clean sheets.

Chicken Inn were also impressive before the weekend games with four breaches in 10 games but basement side Whawha exposed them after scoring thrice against Joey Antipas' men in the shock 3-0 win at Ascot.

But for Dynamos, it appears they have a deliberate strategy and have continued refining the work done during the pre-season.

Dynamos had the best defence by ratio of goals conceded against games played during the season-opening Chibuku Super Cup when they conceded only three times in the 12 games they played up to the semi-finals.

The Glamour Boys' defence has been a solid unit. The players have been gelling well despite some injuries experienced along the way by some key players such as Emmanuel Jalai, Partson Jaure, Sylvester Appiah and Tino Muringai.

But goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, who is playing his first season at DeMbare, has been impressive between the sticks, so has been defensive pillar Frank Makarati, who many believe is the unsung hero of this Glamour Boys side. New recruit Brendon Mpofu has also done well on the left.

And after experiencing a mixed bag in the early games of the season, Dynamos have been playing consistently in the last few weeks. They were on an impressive run of five games ahead of the weekend's trip to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The wins were largely to their defensive effort more than anything else. Their conversion rate of 13 goals in 11 outings is not that impressive.

But their movement up the ladder shows the team has been improving, after spending the first quarter of the season trailing early pace-setters Manica Diamonds and Chicken Inn.

The stalemate at Ngezi on Saturday was still enough to take them top of the table on goal difference after Chicken Inn were handed a shock 0-3 defeat by basement side Whawha in Gweru on the same day.

Both teams are now tied on 23 points but DeMbare, for the first time, have taken control of the championship race, thanks to their organised defence.

Dynamos coach Ndiraya admitted that the draw at Ngezi Platinum Stars, where they have never won a league game against their hosts in six years, was a welcome relief.

"We didn't create so many chances. We were also slow in the midfield and that put our defence under pressure.

"A point away from home is always acceptable, especially when you play a team like Ngezi Platinum Stars

"We want to keep collecting points; it's good for the team. It's still a long way, we have to keep pushing.

"I am proud of the players and the supporters who keep rallying behind the boys.

"It feels good to be at the top, but there is still a long way to go. Of course, it gives you confidence, but at the same time it also demands you to put even more effort because it means more pressure on the team.

"And we just have to push harder than what we are doing at the moment because for you to stay at the top it's not easy, you have to be at your best in each and every game in order to stay there," said Ndiraya.